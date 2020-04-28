Meghan Markle’s friends may be asked to testify forcefully in tabloid lawsuit

Meghan Markle’s friends might be brought to testify forcefully by the tabloid which she and Prince Harry sued over leakage of a private letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle.

According to news outlets, Daily Mail is fighting back against Meghan and Harry's complaint by saying that the former Duchess breached her own privacy by having her close friends "leak details about the letter" to People magazine before they published the actual letter.

This is directly hinted at five of Meghan’s close friends who gave an anonymous interview to People about her 'emotional trauma.'

In light of this, Daily Mail has now reported that Meghan's "five unnamed best friends could also be forced to testify at the High Court in London" if the case goes to trial.

Meghan, on the other hand, stated that she was unaware that her friends would talk about the letter publicly.

Her lawyer also argued that she "did not know that her friends were giving an interview to People magazine, let alone that one of them would refer to the letter.”

Surprisingly though, it is not just her friends that would appear in the courtroom.

Daily Mail also claimed Meghan could be taking the stand, as her lawyer made "it clear Meghan would give evidence during any future trial."