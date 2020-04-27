Jaya Bachchan was left fuming after Aishwarya Rai rubbed shoulders with Rekha

Jaya Bachchan had been left infuriated after Rekha and Aishwarya Rai were seen rubbing shoulders

The everlasting cold war between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha has been out in the open for quite some time now.

And while the couple has maintained their distance with the veteran actor, they have also expected their daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai to do the same.

This brings us to the time when Jaya had been left infuriated after Rekha and Aishwarya were seen rubbing shoulders with the former showering love on the latter.

This unearthed news had first come in the midst of already circulating reports of Aishwarya’s unfazed attitude towards Rekha and Amitabh’s romance rumours, which irked Jaya even more.

Deccan Chronicle had reported that: "All this affection towards the Bachchan family is very uncomfortable for them. Abhishek and Aishwarya are too polite not to reciprocate. But, Jayaji, who is not known to hide her feelings, makes her discomfort at Rekhaji's PDA quite obvious."

Rekha on the other hand, had been all praises about Aishwarya as she had once said, as per IBTimes, “My Ash, A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel.”

“You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak! The worst thing you did was to be present with the 'present' with gratitude,” she added.