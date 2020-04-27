Miley Cyrus gives heartfelt performance of Pink Floyd’s 'Wish You Were Here' on SNL

After Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus stunned fans with her surprise performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Sitting by a fire pit in her back garden, Miley sang Pink Floyd’s hit 'Wish You Were Here'. The lyrics of the song are particularly apt around this time when everyone is stuck at home.

Miley Cyrus was the musical guest on last night's "At Home" edition of Saturday Night Live, and she chose to go with a cover instead of one of her own songs.

The 27-year-old covered Pink Floyd's 1975 classic song "Wish You Were Here" from the album of the same name.

Accompanying her in her fireside cover was guitarist and hit-maker Andrew Watt, who recently recovered from coronavirus.



That Saturday’s episode managed to be more surprising, more energetic and funnier than the first is a testament to the SNL team.



So the cast, with a boost from guests such as Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus, Charles Barkley, Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler and Bad Bunny, again put together what felt like an experimental version of its show by prerecording shorter-than-average segments either alone or together via video chat.

