Chris Hemsworth to answer fans questions about 'Extraction' on Instagram Live

A day after "Extraction" premiered on Netflix, Chris Hemsworth invited his fans to an Instagram live chat on Sunday where he would be joined by director of his Netflix film.

Directed by long time Marvel stuntman Sam Hargrave, "Extraction" follows a black-market mercenary who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.



The "Thor" actor asked his fans to join him and Sam Hargrave on Instagram Live on Sunday where they would answer questions about the film that has just premiered on Netflix.



Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of pictures from the shoot and wrote "I’ll be going LIVE with our Extraction director @thesamhargrave (aka the maniac with the camera) tomorrow on @netflixfilm to answer all your questions and chat about the movie. Come hang with us - 4pm PST / 8pm EST / 9AM AEST".



