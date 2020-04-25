Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to host virtual quiz for charity

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is due to host a Marvel-themed quiz on Instagram, the actor told Jimmy Kimmel recently.

For April 29 event, Tom is collaborating with The Brothers Trust, which was set up by his family to support various charities.

The s virtual quiz will take place next Wednesday at 8pm UK time.

Speaking on the live show remotely he said: "The Brothers Trust is a fundraising vehicle that we use to raise money from the general public, that we feed towards charities that we feel need the light and the support.

"But we felt a little bit uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time so we as a collective have been doing the donations.

The reason why we're doing the pub quiz is just to galvanise people and to give people a sense of community and to kind of bring people together and just have a laugh and have a good time. That's essentially what we're trying to do."