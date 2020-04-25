'Mission Impossible 7', 'Mission Impossible 8': Tom Cruise films get new release dates

The release dates for both Mission Impossible films have been changed due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to a latest update, Paramount has decided to delay both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The films feature Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny in important roles.



Director Christopher McQuarrie, who has returned to direct his third and forth installment in the Tom Cruise starrer franchise, had reportedly already started filming before the film sets were shut down due to the virus.

Mission: Impossible 7 that was due to release in July 2021 is now scheduled to hit cinemas on November, 19, 2021.

Mission: Impossible 8 was slated for August 5, 2022 release, but it is now scheduled to release on November 4, 2022.



