Avril Lavigne salutes the coronavirus ‘warriors’ with redubbed track

Avril Lavigne re-recorded her 2019-released song 'Warrior' from the album 'Head Above Water'

As the COVID-19 pandemic strengthens its grips around the world, celebrities have been reminding the public to be grateful to all those risking their lives on the front lines.

Queen of punk, Avril Lavinge too, stepped forward paying homage to healthcare officials, postal workers, grocery store clerks and all those ‘warriors’ keeping their work going during perilous circumstances for the safety and convenience of the rest of the world.

The singer re-recorded her 2019-released song Warrior from the album Head Above Water, retitling it as We Are Warriors.

Turning to Twitter with an extensive note, Avril said: “Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago, I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle.”

“Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight, everyone was asked to battle, Overnight, everyone became ‘Warriors.’ I wanted to get involved and contribute so, I go to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded ‘Warrior’ to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing,” she added.



“To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of your who has had their world shaken. This is for you,” she said, adding: “In addition, I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project Hope, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. … You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com. Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you. We Are Warriors.”