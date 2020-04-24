close
Fri Apr 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 24, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postpone wedding plans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 24, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have postponed their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed by  Jennifer's fiance who spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in a  remote episode of  Tonight Show, according to The Independent.  

Answering a question about their marriage, Alex  revealed that he  and J-Lo have had to put their wedding plans “on pause” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the publication, the pair was  due to tie the knot   this summer. Their engagement was announced  in March 2019 last year.

“We have to go with the flow now,” the former MLB star said when Fallon asked about  the wedding plans

“Everything is fluid. Everything has been put on just a pause. And [we’ll] see where the world takes us,” he add.


Latest News

More From Entertainment