Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postpone wedding plans

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have postponed their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed by Jennifer's fiance who spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in a remote episode of Tonight Show, according to The Independent.

Answering a question about their marriage, Alex revealed that he and J-Lo have had to put their wedding plans “on pause” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the publication, the pair was due to tie the knot this summer. Their engagement was announced in March 2019 last year.



“We have to go with the flow now,” the former MLB star said when Fallon asked about the wedding plans



“Everything is fluid. Everything has been put on just a pause. And [we’ll] see where the world takes us,” he add.



