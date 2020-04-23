Inside Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s failed marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had met back in 1998 after being set up by their respective agents

It has been over 15 years since one of Hollywood’s most loved couples, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston parted ways in 2005.

And despite a lot happening since then, fans of the former flames cannot help but look back at their relationship from time to time, clinging on to hope that the universe might put them back together again.

The Friends star and the Fight Club hunk had met back in 1998 after being set up by their respective agents, not long after Pitt had called off his two-year-long engagement with Gwyneth Paltrow.

The two had made their first public appearance at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles back in 1999, leaving the world awestruck with their chemistry.

Pitt wasted no time in going down on one knee and popping the big question in front of his ladylove as the two got married in 2000 in a fairytale ceremony in Malibu.

On the other hand, Paltrow, who had only recently ended her longtime relationship with Pitt struggled to cope with the news of him moving on with Aniston, though they later reached cordial terms.

Looking back at her relationship with Pitt and the first date they had, Aniston said to Diane Sawyer in an interview back in 2004: “We both knew [we liked each other] on the first date.”

She added: “It was weird… I thought, ‘That’s weird. That was a really easy evening. That was really fun.’”

Aniston further expressed her desire to start a family with Pitt, certain that she would be able to handle motherhood alongside her work.

However, their love story was cut short as the two filed for a divorce in 2005 after Pitt allegedly cheated on her with his costar at the time, Angelina Jolie, whom he later married and shared six children with.

Meanwhile Aniston, got hitched to Justin Theroux back in 2015 but their marriage too, couldn’t last longer than two years as they parted ways in 2017. The former couple, however, still remain good friends.

Years later, after Pitt and Jolie’s marriage crumbled in 2016, The Blast reported that the actor reached out to his ex-wife and extended an olive branch over his mistakes that affected their marriage at the time.

An insider told the publication that, “Brad is in such a different place than he was when they were together. Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself.”