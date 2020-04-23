Prince Charles keeping himself entertained during isolation by using TikTok?

Prince Charles recently revealed the novel, millennial ways through which he is keeping himself entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown.



Speaking to Country Life magazine, Charles said that he is watching silly, viral videos on the internet, currently.

The trying times in social isolation have shown “the very best use of technology,” the 71-year-old heir to the throne said.

He praised it for “allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing — and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!”

“In such testing times, it is reassuring to see that adversity is bringing out the very best in people,” he added.

However, the Prince of Wales did not reveal which sites he surfs to watch viral content.

Earlier, Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus, after which he was put in isolation.