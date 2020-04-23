Katie Price's daughter Princess wows fans with her singing talent

Katie Price's daughter Princess and singer dad Peter Andre amazed fans with their epic duet as the pair showed their vocal talents run in the family.

The dad and daughter duo proved their astonishing vocal talent run in the family when they performed together for the powerful duet.



Peter proudly shared the edited clip of the pair singing together in an Instagram grid clip for all his fans to listen to during isolation.

They sung a beautiful version of 'Bruno Mars' song 'When I Was Your Man'.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker asked fans to send in their requests to keep him and his daughter busy during quarantine.

He wrote: "Just a bit of fun. Love creating harmonies and more so love having a special guest.

"Here is the first verse... send your requests for what song you want me to accapella on Monday.

Fans flooded their post with the highest compliments and some were even begging the pair to continue to sing together.

