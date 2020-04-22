Jennifer Aniston and co. to let 'Friends' fans rub shoulders with them for charity

'Friends' cast is leaving no stone unturned to ease the panic of fans during the catastrophic times

Cast of the iconic nineties sitcom Friends is doing all they can to raise smiles during times of panic and frenzy in the midst of the global pandemic.

As the banging Friends reunion special draws closer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are letting five lucky fans watch the reunion tapping live alongside the stars themselves, by bidding on as minimum as $10.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday.

“Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour,” they added.



The big offer is presented by The All In Challenge with the proceeds going to non-profit organizations including Meals on Wheels, America’s Food Fund and No Hungry Kid, that benefit World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.