close
Wed Apr 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 22, 2020

Jennifer Aniston and co. to let 'Friends' fans rub shoulders with them for charity

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 22, 2020
'Friends' cast is leaving no stone unturned to ease the panic of fans during the catastrophic times 

Cast of the iconic nineties sitcom Friends is doing all they can to raise smiles during times of panic and frenzy in the midst of the global pandemic.

As the banging Friends reunion special draws closer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are letting five lucky fans watch the reunion tapping live alongside the stars themselves, by bidding on as minimum as $10.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

Hi guys ️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

“Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour,” they added.

The big offer is presented by The All In Challenge with the proceeds going to non-profit organizations including Meals on Wheels, America’s Food Fund and No Hungry Kid, that benefit World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment