Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas cover faces while walking their dogs

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas took a break from quarantine to walk their three purebred dogs near their home in Encino's gated Royal Oaks Colony.

During the walk, both the stars were wearing black face masks as recommended by the Center for Disease Control back on April 3.

Joe and Sophie's eldest pup was the Alaskan Klee Kai called Porky Basquiat, whom they adopted in April 2018. The newlyweds' latest addition to their family was their cute Corgi, whose name has not been published.



The Jonas adopted the Golden Retriever shortly after the death of Porky's brother Waldo Picasso, who was struck and killed by a car in Manhattan on July 24.



On Sunday, Joe and Sophie donated 100 hot meals to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital through the charity, Fueling The Fearless.

Los Angeles County's stay-at-home order was extended through May 15 due to the 13,823 confirmed coronavirus cases in LA, which has led to 619 deaths as of Monday - according to Johns Hopkins University.

The inseparable couple - who were first romantically linked in November 2016 - tied the knot (for the second time) in France on June 29 followed by a lavish honeymoon in the Maldives.