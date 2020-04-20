Trevor Noah starred in Marvel's 'Black Panther' with a secret but crucial cameo

Trevor Noah has been making the world laugh through his hilarious take on politics and global issues but it looks like the television personality has more under his belt than many are aware of.

The Daily Show host, apart from snagging away TV’s primetime spots, has also bagged himself a part in one of the highest-grossing cinematic masterpieces: Black Panther.

Some fans may have not been aware of it as the comedian has remained tight-lipped about his cameo, but Noah plays a crucial part in the Marvel film’s climax.

Some highly observant fans noticed that Noah had been the voice of Shuri’s A.I Griot that is featured quite prominently later in the film.

His uncredited role takes the spotlight when Everett Ross, played by Martin Freeman, helps T’Challa’s side during the battle against Michael B. Jordan’s character of the Killmonger by piloting a Wakandan ship.

The voice of Griot [a term in West Africa for storyteller], assists Ross in taking down the Killmonger’s forces.

This marks the only time the comic has stepped on to the silver screens, taking on a spot on one of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most successful films.



While it remains unconfirmed whether Noah will be returning to the MCU for Black Panther II, fans have kept their fingers crossed.