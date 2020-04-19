Chadwick Boseman's fans fret over his health after dramatic weight loss

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman drew concerns from fans all around after he posted a video with his dramatic weight loss visible.

The Black Panther star had turned to his Instagram to announce his donation that he called ‘Operation 42’ for the African American communities who seem to be more adversely affected by the coronavirus in the United States.

The donation worth $4.2 million aims to provide protective gear to the hospitals treating the hard-hit communities.

While fans lauded the star over his act of generosity, many expressed concern about his drastically-altered appearance.

“I hope you’re okay,” said one fan, while another added: “Anyone in shock by how he looks? No shade.”

“Dude, I’m all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health ’cause even I am starting to be kinda worried,” another chimed in.

While the actor has yet to openly address the drawing concern of fans, some wondered whether Boseman has been suffering from a medical issue or if the dramatic weight loss was for an upcoming film.

The actor will next be seen in TV series The Black Child which will be rolling out this year, followed by Black Panther II, coming out in 2022.