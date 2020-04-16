Kanye West details his struggle with alcoholism and how he quit drinking

American rapper Kanye West is undoubtedly one of the most contentious personalities in all of Tinsetown.

Opening up about being called a ‘crazy person’, the 42-year-old singer and songwriter dished the details in an interview with GQ.

West spoke about his mental health problems and alcohol addiction, saying: “I haven’t had a drink since I realized I needed to take it day by day, but I never owned up, or was even told, ‘Hey, you’re a functioning alcoholic’. People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything … but not a functioning alcoholic.”

Shedding light on his moment of clarity, West said: “One day I was in my office working on the couture collection, and there was some Grey Goose in the fridge and I was just going to get a daytime drink, and I looked and thought, ‘Devil, you’re not going to beat me today.'”

West further revealed that he considers himself a “born again Christian” as he altered his life, no longer wanting to “sin against God.”

“When you’re not in service to God, you can end up being in service to everything else,” he said.