Salman Khan was uneasy with the 'pervy' behaviour being normalized in 'Tere Naam'

One of Bollywood's leading stars, Salman Khan, has surged to the top with multiple hits throughout his career, but despite the fame and glory, the actor has been at the receiving end of censure over problematic offerings like Tere Naam.

Despite the movie’s roaring success, the Satish Kaushik-directorial became a target of widespread criticism over its storyline that glorified Salman’s character’s stalker-like behavior.

During an interview with Bollywoodlife, Satish opened up about how Salman too had been uneasy with the idea of the character’s stalking characteristics, as he said the film may go on to be a success but would still anger a lot of people.

“There are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn’t believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we’re sending a wrong message to the youth,” the director said.

“This isn’t the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen,” he added.

“We must ensure that such negative characters or those with shades of grey are not shown winning in the end. As a viewer and filmmaker though, I believe that all kinds of characters, positive, negative and those with grey shades should be shown in cinema, but it’s necessary to not show negative or grey characters winning in the end, like in Tere Naam,” he concluded.