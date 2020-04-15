Amy Schumer changes son's name for hilarious reason

Amy Schumer has changed her son Gene’s name after realizing she and her husband, Chris Fischer, had lumbered the baby boy with a terrible moniker.

The 11 month old was named Gene Attell Fischer at birth, but the new parents have since had second thoughts.

The couple welcomed their baby boy last May with the name Gene Attell Fischer — his middle name Attell as a reference to fellow comedian and the actress’ friend, Dave Attell.

However, Schumer and Fischer ultimately renamed their son after noticing his name sounded like the word “genital.”

She opened up about the decision to change Gene’s name, explaining, “So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital’.”