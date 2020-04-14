Firdous Awan says strict punishment to be given to profiteers, hoarders under new ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Broadcasting and Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Tuesday an ordinance against illegal profiteering and hoarding would be introduced very soon and that under the new legislation, strict punishment would be given to those found involved in the process.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Awan said the Cabinet had ratified the Economic Coordination Committee's (ECC) decisions and that strict punishment would be given to those who hoarded food items and grains, especially in light of the recent sugar and wheat crises.



Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had ordered a probe into the wheat and sugar crises earlier, had on April 5 vowed to take action against those responsible once a detailed forensic report of the preliminary findings was released.

"The ordinance against hoarding and profiteering was a legal bid aimed at the lower-level implementation of the PM's vision to provide relief to the people," Dr Awan stressed.

Speaking of the meeting earlier today, she said the Cabinet members apprised the prime minister of the distribution of cash in their respective constituencies. The PM lauded the district administrations' efforts.

'Working to make people's lives easier'

Among various recommendations, the ECC approved the fuel price adjustment, exemption of tax on necessary medical equipment, and a proposal to hand over the administration of Marghazar Zoo — now known as the Islamabad Zoo — to the Wildlife Management Board, she added.

An increase in the allowances of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensioners was, however, postponed, the special assistant said.

According to Dr Awan, PM Imran said the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was initiated on the basis of merit and that revelant information would be available to the citizens through portal. The PM reiterated that efforts were being made to relieve people's suffering, she added.

"We are working to make people's lives easier," the premier said, as per the special assistant, who adding that he was working on developing a road map in this regard.

Rs2.5bn Ramazan package

Dr Awan also mentioned that PM Imran Khan would speak to the nation later today, at 5:15pm, to apprise the citizens of the ECC's decisions.



Last week, the special assistant had said the government had announced a Rs2.5-billion Ramazan package to provide essential commodities to the public at reduced rates through the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) during the holy month.

She had said some 19 essential commodities would be provided at reduced rates under this package, effectively through Eid-ul-Fitr. The sum of the package may be bumped up to Rs7 billion if required, she had added.

The subsidy on five essential items would be carried forward after the Eid as well, Dr Awan had said.