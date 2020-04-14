Mahira Khan's grandmother over the moon as 'Shehr-e-Zaat' airs again

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has revealed that her Nani (grandmother) was elated to find her granddaughter's spiritual-romantic drama serial Shehr-e-Zaat returning to the small screens.



The Raees actor disclosed this on Twitter as she tweeted, “My Nani is so happy because Shehr-e- Zaat is coming on tv! She said ‘ab mein theek hoon’ (Now I am fine)."

Shehr-e-Zaat is a Pakistani spiritual-romantic drama serial based on the novel by Umera Ahmed.

Aired on TV in 2012, the drama is directed by Sarmad Khoosat and produced by Momina Duraid and Abdullah Kadwani.

It stars Mahira Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Mohib Mirza in the leads roles.