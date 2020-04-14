Miley Cyrus set to release rock album inspired by split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is set to sing songs about her ex-husband. The singer has been hard at work on 'She Is Miley', but recent reports suggest she may scrap that record in favor of a rock album about her split from Liam Hemsworth.

Some media outlets claimed that Miley had a lot of music ready to go last summer but went back to the drawing board when she split up with Liam.

As per reports she has re-evaluated everything in her life, including the songs she was preparing to release. Her new album will also feature a collaboration with US band Blink-182.

Miley is currently in a relationship with Cody Simpson, having announced her separation from Liam back in August last year.



Cyrus faced immense backlash from many due to claims she cheated on Hemsworth, which she denied, stating "You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

On the other hand, the singer has been known to drop two albums at the same time in the past, so it's quite possible we will still get the original record she was planning to put out in addition to her new Hemsworth-inspired piece.