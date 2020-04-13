Mushk Kaleem lashes out at Iman Ali for remarks against young models

Model Mushk Kaleem on Monday hit back at actress Iman Ali for latter's remarks about current models of the Pakistani fashion industry.

Story is that Iman recently sat for an interview with Iffat Omar and during their conversation the model also spoke about how important it is for models to be intelligent.

Her remarks and the way she talked about young models didn't sit well with Muskh Kaleem.



Taking to Instagram, the young model expressed her disappointment over Iman's statement.

Here is what she said:

I don't understand how a senior artist/model/ actress like Iman Aly can make such a condescending statement about the current models of our industry. According to her, the models who are working in our industry right now don't have 'adequate general knowledge. I'm appalled that someone I've grown up admiring and revering would make such a statement.

What does she even mean when she says that we can't speak, or that we don't have general knowledge? I'm absolutely appalled. As for speaking in English, it's not our mother tongue, it's a second language that not everyone can speak properly, and that is okay. Getting an education is a privilege. So is learning a second language. Even though you say you're not being elitist, the truth is that you are."



