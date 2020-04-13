Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could have been nothing more than just a fling

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been leaving fans in absolute awe over their romance, ever since they tied the knot.



And while the two are known to be redefining what it is like to be madly and deeply in love, it is now becoming increasingly unbelievable that at one point, the two could have been nothing more than just a fling.

During an unearthed interview from 2018, Deepika told Filmfare how at one point, she was cynical and skeptical about her relationship with Ranveer and was not too sure about committing to him, owing to her past experiences of having her hear broken.

“It was not about him. It was about whether I was ready to commit to a relationship. Because I’d been in several relationships before and many times my trust was broken. When I met Ranveer, I was exhausted,” she said.

“I had been constantly in and out of relationships. I just wanted to be alone for some time. I’ve never casually dated anyone. I’ve been in relationships since I was 13,” she continued.

“When this relationship, which I was in, ended in 2012, I was like I’m done. I wanted to try out this concept of casual dating. I just did not want to be answerable to anyone. When Ranveer and I met in 2012, I told him, ‘I realise there’s a connection between us. I really like you but I want to keep it open. I don’t want to commit. If I get attracted to different people I’m going to do my thing,’” she went on to say.

Her apprehensions, however, were soon warded off once Ranveer entered the picture.

“But nothing happened. I couldn’t get myself to do any of that. At the same time, I did not emotionally invest in this relationship. But now when I look back, six months into it I was pretty much emotionally invested in us. After that it was when do we get married? I was never unsure about him,” she said.

Ranveer and Deepika after a six-year relationship and four-year engagement, tied the knot in November 2018 in Italy.