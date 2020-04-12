Ushna Shah calls Samina Ahmed a ‘real dulhan’

Pakistani TV actress Ushna Shah has showered love on Samina Ahmed, who tied the knot to Manzar Sehbai recently.



Sharing a throwback photo with Samina, the Bashar Momin actress wrote, “Congratulations to the REAL Dulhan! I would tease Samina appa on the set of bandhay ek dor sey because she was always smiling & had that “in-love” glow.”

Ushna further said, “Little did I know she really was bitten by the love bug. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of bliss. In such testing times, this is beautiful news."



Earlier, Pakistan’s acclaimed television stars, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai took fans by surprise after they got married earlier this month.

Circulating reports suggested that the two legendary stars of Pakistan’s entertainment industry were joined in marriage on April 4, 2020, with a picture from their nuptials also making rounds online.