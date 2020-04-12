Sophie Turner opens up about her role in future 'X-Men' movie

Sophie Turner - who played the younger version of Jean Grey/Phoenix in both 'X-Men' - would love to shine again in a future adventure of the movie, even though 'Dark Phoenix' was a major critical and financial failure.

The 'Game of Thrones' star made this revelation during her recent interview, although she was quick to add that she has absolutely no idea whether or not Disney want to continue with 20th Century Fox’s take on the characters.

24-year-old actress remarked: "I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey." She added, "I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience... we had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back."

Turner has played the younger version of Jean Grey/Phoenix in both 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and 'Dark Phoenix'. But while 'Apocalypse' was a relative success, grossing $543.9 million despite its average reviews, 'Dark Phoenix' was savaged by critics and then only made $252.4 million, making it the lowest grossing installment in the franchise.



The poor performance of Dark Phoenix means that Turner’s hopes of returning as Jean Grey are unlikely. Disney are almost certainly going to reboot the 'X-Men' cast and franchise, especially because the mutants are eventually going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Kevin Feige is yet to reveal or even tease when that’s going to take place.