Mahira Khan pays tribute to her two aunts

Actress Mahira Khan on Saturday took to Instagram to pay tribute to her paternal aunts.

Sharing a picture with her two aunts, the actress wrote she had not been able to relate to the desi stories about "kids not enjoying their father's family as much as their mothers."

Here is what she had to say:

"I always grew up hearing how Phopos were not always the best, stories about kids not enjoying their father's family as much as their mothers (Might be a desi thing?). I never really got that!

I grew up in a joint family, in my dada’s home. All of us together. Even those who didn’t live with us were always around. I have two Phopos and God you all can’t imagine what they are like. They are beautiful, funny, kind and strong women. My older Phopo (Surraiya), looked after her parents along with my father like they were her babies. The woman who works for her eats with her on their table... I have never seen that anywhere.

My younger Phopo (Seema), when she moved to America with her family, worked till the day she left literally. And while I was there, her home was my safe place, till she was there I knew I would be ok.

I feel like we are who we are because of all these relationships and people we have grown up with. There is so much of my Dadi Dada in them and there is so much of them in me. I thank God every day for them and my Chachas (I have 2, but that’s for another day)."



