Dwayne Johnson lost THIS film role to Tom Cruise

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he lost a major film role to Hollywood filmstar Tom Cruise despite thinking he had a chance at securing the role.
The actor opened up about the role he lost to Tom during a live Facebook and Q&A from self-isolation during the coronavirus lockdown.
Disclosing the name of the film, he said "Fortunately, for me, there aren’t a lot of guys at all who look like me. So, all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I’ve been a lucky son of a b***h that they’ve been created and designed for me – except Jack Reacher.”
He said, "In Hollywood, actors are kind of like in-a-box. There are actors that can vie for a particular role because it allows for them to have a certain look, skin colour, size, etc."
The former wrestler said that he was made to think that he had a chance at securing the role because he was the same height and build as the character.
“I got the call saying ‘Hey, you didn’t get the role’ Look, I didn’t even know if I had a shot for it, but the people around me at that time made me think that I did. I felt like I did, I felt like ‘Why not me?’” he said, adding: “Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not.”
