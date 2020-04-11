Katrina Kaif shares funny video with Isabelle Kaif on World Siblings Day

Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif treated their fans with an adorable video on World Sibling Day.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the video in which both the sister are seen trying their hand at cooking.

The "Bharat" actress shared the video with a hilarious caption that read: "We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do."

Her Insta post also accompanied a picture of both the sisters.