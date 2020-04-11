close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 11, 2020

Katrina Kaif shares funny video with Isabelle Kaif on World Siblings Day

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 11, 2020

Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif treated their fans with an adorable video on World Sibling Day.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the video in which both the sister are seen trying  their hand at cooking. 

The "Bharat" actress shared the video with a  hilarious caption that read:  "We’re not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do."

Her Insta post also accompanied a  picture of both the sisters.

Latest News

More From Bollywood