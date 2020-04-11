Blake Lively said she wants to right swipe on THIS person

Blake Lively said she would totally right swipe on her and husband Ryan Reynold’s muscular fitness trainer Don Saladino.

Ryan had taken to her Instagram story to share a four-week fitness programme curated by Don.

Responding to her husband’s story, Blake wrote, “@vacinityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn't working.”

The 42-year-old fitness expert has trained Reynolds for action-packed roles in nine movies, and he's trained the actress for four films including this year's The Rhythm Section.

He has also coached eminent personalities like John Krasinski, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Hugh Jackman into his Drive495 gym in Manhattan's Soho neighbourhood.