Planning Minister Asad Umar inaugurates first mobile utility store in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever mobile utility store was inaugurated by Planning Minister Asad Umar on Friday here in Islamabad.



On the occasion, Umar said there would be eight similar mobile utility stores in the federal capital during the first phase. In the second one, however, the mobility stores will be expanded to different parts of the country, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his wish to provide the deserving families items of daily use.

The federal minister also explained that the mobile utility stores were put in place to provide items of basic necessities to the poor families. "Flour, lentils, and ghee (oil) will be provided at every street on reduced rates," he said.

He noted that the government would ensure that the supply of basic items was not disrupted and that the decision to open these stores was made under the PM's coronavirus relief package.

"For the ease of the general public, a Rs50-billion package was approved," Umar added.

Inadequate number of stores

Meanwhile, Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) Managing Director Umar Lodhi said there are 4,000 outlets across the country but that that was a low number. "We are launching mobile utility stores in far-flung areas," he said.

Lodhi mentioned that items for the Ramzan relief package would be available in the stores.

With regard to the operational aspect, he said local mosques would announce if a mobile store was in the vicinity. The development aims to ensure people had access to the utility stores and necessary items.

Reflecting on the strict lockdown across Pakistan, Umar said the ease in restrictions would come after consultation with the prime minister and provinces.

According to APP's report a day ago, Lodhi had claimed that sufficient stocks of sugar, wheat, flour, rice, ghee, and pulses were available with the USC and that strict action would be taken over complaints of shortage.

He had further said precautionary measures were necessary to protect working staff as well as the consumers from the deadly virus.



Earlier, the federal cabinet had reviewed and approved a Rs1.2-trillion economic relief package announced by the prime minister amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.