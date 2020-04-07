Maya Ali to go on a social media hiatus to 'find inner peace'

Pakistani actress Maya Ali has announced to take a short break from social media to detox and to find inner peace and reset her whole system.



Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram on Monday, the Mann Mayal actress said, “Hello everyone, hope you’re all keeping well and doing great in quarantine. I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too Insha ALLAH.”

She announced “I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system.”



Maya Ali further said, “I am grateful to ALLAH for all the blessings. Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings.”

“My team will keep updating about the ration bags and yes I am very thankful to each and every person who has donated. This shouldn’t end until things don’t get back on track,” she said and urged people “Stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones.”

“Talk to you all soon and love to all my fans.”