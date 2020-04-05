Justin Bieber announces to help those in financial crisis

Justin Bieber wants to help people whose livelihoods have been upended by the financial crisis created by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The singer said he is working on ways to help those who have been affected.

Bieber on Saturday used his Instagram account to share his thoughts on the global crisis that has also devoured thousands of lives across the world.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also rendered over 6 million people jobless while bringing economic activities to a halt.

Below is his message which he shared with his millions of fans on the photo and video sharing app.

"As we all know things right now are definitely uncertain.. Our routines, structure, and plans are all altered due to a horrific virus that is sweeping our nation. There are people who have lost love ones and also people battling for their lives. I woke up today healthy which I am so grateful for but I know there are people who didn’t. I write this to acknowledge the people who don’t have it so easy. I want to say that Hailey and I are praying for you, we are praying for those who have endured loss and those who are enduring a great deal of discomfort due to this virus. We understand there are a lot of people who can’t afford to stay home right now, people who don’t know how they are going to pay their bills. There are people facing extreme anxiety and worry. We are currently working on ways to help those in financial crisis and will let you know how you can help as well . We love you and we are in this together"