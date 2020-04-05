Sidharth Shukla wins hearts on social media for THIS reason: Check Out

Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has won the hearts on social media after he prayed for a speedy recovery of Coronavirus positive fan apparently from the neighboring country.



“I am tested positive for Covid. Please remember in your prayers. If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that I joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and I will always adore him…”, writes a fan of Sidharth on Twitter.

Responding to this, Sidharth said “Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery... Stay strong Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

The Balika Vadhu star won the hearts of netizens on social media with this humble reply to the fan.

Some fans have even called him a ‘real hero’.