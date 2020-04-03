Harry Styles shares update on self-isolation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former 'One Direction' member Harry Styles has shared an update from his self-isolation.
The singer is staying in California where he is stuck with some friends amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Harry Styles says he is doing "whatever" during quarantine since he doesn't have a 'real job' unlike his friends.
The 'Adore You' hitmaker spoke on SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up and shared an update on his self-isolation.
''I'm with people who have real jobs, so they're working ... which leaves me with not a real job, doing kind of whatever. I'm reading a lot, doing a lot of writing, trying to exercise, trying to be outside. And then we kind of all get together in the evening and watch a film.''
Harry previously revealed he is stranded in the US because the current coronavirus pandemic - which has halted most flights around the world - meant he couldn't get back to the UK before the lockdown started.
