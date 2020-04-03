close
Fri Apr 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 3, 2020

Harry Styles shares update on self-isolation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 03, 2020

Former 'One Direction' member Harry Styles has shared an update from his self-isolation.

The singer is staying in California  where he is stuck with some friends amidst the coronavirus pandemic. 

Harry Styles says he is doing "whatever" during quarantine since he  doesn't have a 'real job' unlike his friends.

The 'Adore You' hitmaker  spoke on SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up and shared an update on his self-isolation.

''I'm with people who have real jobs, so they're working ... which leaves me with not a real job, doing kind of whatever. I'm reading a lot, doing a lot of writing, trying to exercise, trying to be outside. And then we kind of all get together in the evening and watch a film.''

Harry previously revealed he is stranded in the US because the current coronavirus pandemic - which has halted most flights around the world - meant he couldn't get back to the UK before the lockdown started.


