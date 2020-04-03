Nicole Kidman lands a big new role with Amazon

Nicole Kidman has signed to produce and star in Amazon adaptation of upcoming thriller 'Pretty Things'.

The streaming giant reportedly won the rights to the novel as a highly competitive situation with multiple bidders in the race.

Nicole Kidman, who is still one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, has just landed a new role with the streaming network.



The 52-year-old Oscar winner is set to star and produce a new thriller for Amazon, according to media reports.

'Pretty Things', which is an adaptation of Janelle Brown's forthcoming eponymous novel, is slated to be a series produced under the actress' Blossom Films production company.

The highly anticipated thriller from Brown is being adapted for the screen well before its scheduled release on April 21st.



A synopsis of the novel reads: 'Two wildly different women—one a grifter, the other an heiress—are brought together by the scam of a lifetime'



Kidman will play one of the two starring roles, though it is unclear which one, according to the report.