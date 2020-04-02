Brian Stokes Mitchell diagnosed with COVID-19

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell on Wednesday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.



The 'Broadway' star posted a one-minute video on social media to update his friends, family and fans about his diagnosis.



The 62-year-old said he had been 'laying low' recently as he could feel his body 'fighting something unusual.'

“The good news is over the last few days I’ve isolated myself. I come to you from the bedroom right now,” added the Broadway vet.





