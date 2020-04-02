Brian Stokes Mitchell diagnosed with COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell on Wednesday revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 'Broadway' star posted a one-minute video on social media to update his friends, family and fans about his diagnosis.
The 62-year-old said he had been 'laying low' recently as he could feel his body 'fighting something unusual.'
“The good news is over the last few days I’ve isolated myself. I come to you from the bedroom right now,” added the Broadway vet.
