Thu Apr 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 2, 2020

Brian Stokes Mitchell diagnosed with COVID-19

Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell on Wednesday revealed that he has  tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 'Broadway' star posted a one-minute video on social media to update his friends, family and  fans about his diagnosis.

The 62-year-old said he had been 'laying low' recently as he could feel his body 'fighting something unusual.'

“The good news is over the last few days I’ve isolated myself. I come to you from the bedroom right now,” added the Broadway vet.


