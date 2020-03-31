close
Tue Mar 31, 2020
March 31, 2020

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi build television table in quarantine

Tue, Mar 31, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar tied the knot last year

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar managed to build a television table in self-isolation during coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a video of the Alif actor wherein he could be seen making television table.

She wrote, “After a joint effort, we finally managed to build our television table Staying at home can be fun too.”

Naimal once again urged the fans to stay at home and stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have been treating their fans with loved-up photos from quarantine.

Earlier, Hamza shared an adorable throwback photo with wifey Naimal Khawar and called her Allah's "most precious gift for him".

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “We took this picture almost 2 yrs ago when i asked my artist friend for a painting & she made me this beautiful calligraphy.”

“I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah's most precious gift for me,” he said.

