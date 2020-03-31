Brad Pitt introduces Alia Shawkat to Jennifer Aniston amidst wedding speculation

Fans are speculating that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will reunite anytime soon as their romance is heating up once again.

The ex-married couple have allegedly rekindled their romance and decided to give their relationship another chance. After separation with Angelina Jolie in 2016, Brad has been linked not only with Jennifer, but also with Alia Shawkat.



However, the latest report is quite interesting and suggesting that Brad Pitt is just friends with Alia and he is indeed planning to forge a life with the Friend star.



A media outlet claimed that Bratt Pitt recently introduced Alia Shawkat to his rumoured ladylove Jennifer Aniston and the ladies have already become BFFs.



As per reports, Alia is dating someone else and her relationship with Pitt is purely platonic.



Brad had been seen with Alia at a number of events but there appearances had been played down as just mere coincidence that they were both there at the same time.





