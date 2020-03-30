Malala's hair transformation gets a nod of approval from Jonathan Van Ness

Malala Yousafzai, pretty much like the rest of us, has been fighting off the isolation blues as the battle against the novel coronavirus continues.

The 22-year-old activist for female education turned to her Instagram with a new look that instantly swept fans away.

Addressing Queer Eye star and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, Malala showed off her humorous side while flaunting her new chiseled fringe.

“Jonathan Van Ness: “Don’t try new lewks during quarantine.” Me: Cuts my own fringe,” she wrote, adding: “@jvn – how did I do?”

Reviewing the impromptu transformation, the podcaster in true JVN-fashion responded saying: “You slayed it honey!!!”



The activist, much like a majority of the world has been practicing social distancing and self-isolation.

Last week, she gave a glimpse into her quarantine routine and urged her followers to use this period to be productive.

“I miss being outside and with my friends. I know a lot of students are missing school today — but you can still be productive and have fun at home!” she said.







