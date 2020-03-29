Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split with Queen over email as more drama surfaces

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement to sever roots with the British royal family may have unquestionably been motivated by the tireless media scrutiny.

And even as they begin their new lives across the pond in Los Angeles, California, the negative press is hardly relinquishing the control.

Latest intel to get out of the royal family is now suggesting that the couple disclosed their decision to step down as royal family members to Queen Elizabeth II via email.

Daily Mail citing a royal insider, reported: “Harry has given up everything, literally everything. He has burnt every single bridge back at home. And Meghan? Well, I rather think she’s got what she wanted…”

As per the report, the Sussex pair went all-out on the label slammed on Meghan of being “difficult and demanding”, after she reportedly “made Kate Middleton cry” in the midst of her wedding preparations.

“One of the earliest signs that Meghan was determined to do it her way occurred when the Queen invited her to Chester after her wedding in June 2018,” claims The Mail.

“The Queen’s powerful personal assistant, Angela Kelly, sent a message that Her Majesty would be wearing a hat — polite Palace code for ‘you should be wearing one too’. The message came back that Meghan preferred to go bareheaded,” it was further revealed.

Another irked palace insider complained: “People had bent over backwards. They were given the wedding they wanted, house they wanted, office they wanted, the money they wanted, staff they wanted, tours they wanted and had the backing of their family. What more did they want?”

On the other hand, the rift between brothers Harry and William also escalated after the latter questioned the former’s decision of tying the knot to the former actor.

“They felt that the institution only wanted to trot them out to exploit their popularity when convenient. Otherwise it wanted to constrain because it was jealous and threatened by their popularity. They felt the family just couldn’t handle them. They felt trapped and believed senior Establishment figures, including William, were trying to derail them,” a grapevine dished the dirt to the Mail.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to have made their decision final after their move to Canada within the span of mere weeks. Following this, the two emailed their resignations to Prince Charles and the Queen.

Another family source told the publication: “(the royal family) understood that (Harry) and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated.”

“There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through. Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas.”

Another source said: “They didn’t even have clue what the term financially independent meant. Unfortunately he was just too stubborn, blinkered and bitter to see sense.’ He believed he was being forced to play second fiddle to William when it was he – and Meghan – who had the star power.”

One more courtier told the portal that: “Her Majesty was shocked. People were angry the Queen had been so disrespected.”

“Meghan had issued her husband with a stark ultimatum: Archie and me are your family. Harry had been hopeful of finding a way to marry his desire for more freedom with his royal heritage, but Meghan convinced him there was no other option, She forced him to choose. He has spent three months convincing himself he has done the right thing.”

An insider told The Mail that that the Queen should not be treated the way she was, adding: “It’s easy to say Harry and Meghan have made their bed, let them lie in it. But what they have done will have ramifications for possibly generations to come.”

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have permanently relocated to California amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles last week before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly virus outbreak, The Sun reported.

Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family with their January announcement that they will no longer represent the monarchy as they move to pursue a new, "financially independent" life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step back from royal duties on March 31.

It had been thought they would base themselves in Canada, where they have spent time in recent months. But The Sun said the move to California "had been planned for some time" and that the couple had "realised Canada would not work out for various reasons".

"They want to be based in the Los Angeles area," the source told the tabloid.