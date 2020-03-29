Meghan Markle, Prince Harry already planning for baby number two?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having left behind their royal lives back in the UK, appear to have major plans in the pipeline not just professionally, but personally as well.

Following their permanent relocation to Los Angeles, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be taking the next big step for their family of three, by reportedly expanding it.

If a report by Us Weekly is to be believed, Harry and Meghan are “committed” to bringing a younger sibling for their son Archie.

A source spilled to the publication, saying: “They’ll be trying in earnest pretty soon. They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can."

"They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him. They’re committed to having another baby, but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation,” the insider added.

However, it might take a while before it becomes a reality as currently the two are settling into their new life in Hollywood where Meghan has her mother, Doria Ragland, close friends, agents and business managers closer to her to make the move towards "financial independence" easier.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have permanently relocated to California amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royal couple flew by private jet from Canada to Los Angeles last week before the border between the two countries closed because of the deadly virus outbreak, The Sun reported.

Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family with their January announcement that they will no longer represent the monarchy as they pursue a new, "financially independent" life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will formally step back from royal duties on March 31.

It had been thought they would base themselves in Canada, where they have spent time in recent months. But The Sun said the move to California "had been planned for some time" and that the couple had "realised Canada would not work out for various reasons".

"They want to be based in the Los Angeles area," the source told the tabloid.