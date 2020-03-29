Priyanka Chopra says Miss World became a 'trampoline' to her acting career

After riding high in Bollywood and then across the world in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has earned the title of being one of the most influential people around the world.

And according to her, she has her Miss World crown to thank for all the feats. Speaking about her acting career getting push from the beauty pageant, the 38-year-old Quantico actor dished the details in an interview with UK’s Tatler magazine.

“It’s something that I’m extremely proud of. It gave me a trampoline to my acting career. It gave me a sense of self, a sense of confidence to be able to stand in front of heads of state, to be able to speak in front of media from around the world, and actually know what I’m talking about,” she said.

Speaking about her filmography, she had earlier told Hindustan Times: “When I went to America, there wasn’t a precedence. I didn’t have a road map to follow because there was no one who had done it before. I had to figure it out, walk into rooms, introduce myself, say ‘I am an Indian actor, my name is Priyanka Chopra, these are the kind of films I want to do’.”

“I demanded playing leading ladies, instead of having parts which were the stereotype of what a Bollywood actor would usually get. Those also came to me, but I was very clear about what I wanted to do,” she added.