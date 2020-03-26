close
Thu Mar 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2020

Coronavirus kills 'You' actor Mark Blum

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 26, 2020

Veteran actor Mark Blum has died due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 69 years old.

The actor's representative confirmed the news to British publication "The Independent".

Blum had featured in Desperately Seeking Susan and the recent TV series YOU.

Coronavirus has killed thousands of people across the world and infected many others ever since it first erupted in Chinese city of  Wuhan late last year.

