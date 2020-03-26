Coronavirus kills 'You' actor Mark Blum

Veteran actor Mark Blum has died due to complications caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 69 years old.

The actor's representative confirmed the news to British publication "The Independent".

Blum had featured in Desperately Seeking Susan and the recent TV series YOU.

Coronavirus has killed thousands of people across the world and infected many others ever since it first erupted in Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

