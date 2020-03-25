Kanika Kapoor's 'missing' friend tests negative for coronavirus after getting traced

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor had landed in contention as she tested positive for coronavirus after her ‘irresponsible’ few days prior to that.

Authorities have now been tracing the singer’s contact list and tracking down all individuals she had been in contact with over the course of the past few days before she tested positive, during which, she had been attending mass social gatherings as well.

Out of those, one of Kanika’s friend, Ojas Desai, an entrepreneur based in Mumbai, after initially being missing for a few days, was finally traced by officials.

Desai had been in self-isolation and his test results had come out negative but he was still advised strict home-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Agarwal had earlier informed IANS that they were trying to trace him but were unable to identify his exact address.

On the other hand, Hotel Taj, where the singer stayed, immediately sent home 11 of its staff members who had been in contact with her.

A hotel official had said: "We are keeping close watch on their health and necessary checks are being done.”

Kanika landed in India on March 9 from the UK and had travelled to Lucknow on March 11. Despite getting asked to self-quarantine herself, the singer had ignored the directives and had stayed at Lucknow’s Taj Mahal Hotel where she attended large public gatherings.

Earlier, legal action too had been taken with an FIR lodged against her. And as per the latest intel, two more have been filed against the singer over her irresponsible behavior.

She later broke the news of her contracting the disease in a social media post: “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.”