Princess Diana's famous Taj Mahal photo 'broke hearts' and 'fumed' Charles

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had shaky ties during their marriage from the very start till the tragic end.

And while the world already has vast amount of just empathy for the ‘wronged wife’, Diana, owing to Charles and his former girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles’s affair, startling details have come afloat about the Princess of Wales during that testing time in her life.

Looking back at Diana’s solo visit to the Taj Mahal – recognized as a symbol of love – a royal expert has shared their insight on how the trip to India had been a ‘calculated’ move on the late royal family member’s part.

Explaining the viral picture of her at the mausoleum, on a CNN documentary titled The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, the expert said: “That picture of her as a lonely, neglected, beautiful girl who didn’t have anyone to love her back just broke everybody’s hearts.”

"She knew what she was doing. And it made Charles absolutely crazy,” it was added.

As per the expert, the picture threw negative light on Charles and painted her as the prey which irked the Prince as his reputation was maligned in front of the press.

Another awkward encounter followed during the same trip when a royal photographer had requested royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter for a picture of the pair kissing, but had gotten a reply saying: “We’re not going to get anything like that.”

To cover up the embarrassing moment, Charles did lean forward but Diana dismissed the gesture by turning her head away and subsequently leading to an even more awkward picture of Charles getting captured.