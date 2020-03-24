Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins starrer 'Survive' trailer dropped

The recently released trailer of Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins starrer took internet by storm as the The Game Of Thrones star can be seen in the series with full of her acting skills.

The story of 'Survive' revolves around Jane and Paul who land up in abandoned snow-capped mountains after surviving a plane crash and put up a brave fight against the brutal conditions to stay alive.

Sophie plays a suicidal woman in the series. She seems to have turned her fighter mode on from ruling Winterfell in Game of Thrones to being trapped in the snow-capped mountains in her new adventure.

The trailer shows Sophie Turner aka Jane seeking therapy and medical help at Lifehouse. She hides about her hallucinations and sets back for home when her nightmares turn into reality and she witnesses a plane crash. The only choice she is left with is to team up with Paul in order to come out of the situation alive.