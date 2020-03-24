close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 24, 2020

Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins starrer 'Survive' trailer dropped

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 24, 2020

The recently released trailer of  Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins starrer took internet by storm as the  The Game Of Thrones star   can be seen in the  series with full of her acting skills.

 The story of 'Survive' revolves around Jane and Paul who land up in abandoned snow-capped mountains after surviving a plane crash and put up a brave fight against the brutal conditions to stay alive.

Sophie plays a suicidal woman in the series. She  seems to have turned her fighter mode on from ruling Winterfell in Game of Thrones to being trapped in the snow-capped mountains in her new adventure.

The trailer shows Sophie Turner aka Jane seeking therapy and medical help at Lifehouse. She hides about her hallucinations and sets back for home when her nightmares turn into reality and she witnesses a plane crash. The only choice she is left with is to team up with Paul in order to come out of the situation alive. 

