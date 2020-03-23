Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson's fans breathe a sigh of relief after positive health update

Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks after contracting the coronavirus has been keeping fans in the loop throughout the healing process.

The latest update from the Forrest Gump actor has come as a sigh of relief for fans who had been fretting over his as well as wife Rita Wilson’s health following their diagnosis.

Turning to Twitter, Hanks posted a note about him and Wilson on the road to recovery and feeling better, two weeks after they tested positive.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone,” he said.

“Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx,” he added.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, were isolated in hospital on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hanks was in Australia for filming of a biopic about Elvis Presley in which he was due to portray the singer's longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given a number of performances and interviews in Sydney and Brisbane, prompting authorities to try to trace spectators and journalists who came into contact with her.

At least one of those contacts, TV entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, has since revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.