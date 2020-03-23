Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato may have been romantically involved

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato’s friendship is no news to the world but it appears the two may have had some romantic history that not everyone may be aware of.

Fans are now convinced that the Hannah Montana star and the Camp Rock actor may have dated secretly during their Disney days.

The conjecture erupted when the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball crooner invited Lovato on her newly-launched Instagram talk show Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

“You’ve always been a light in my life and that’s why we connected at 14,” Cyrus was told by Lovato.

“I had a [expletive] gap in my tooth. And we still connected then because we just saw something in each other,” the Skyscraper singer added.

“We connected at 14 for a reason, maybe we saw something in each other,” she continued, with Cyrus chiming in: “Or maybe we were gay as [expletive].”

This led to a wave of laughter sweeping over fans as Lovato soon turned red and covered her face with the two singers visibly awkward.

While speculation is yet to be addressed and confirmed by the two, their sexuality has already been out in the open as Cyrus identifies herself as queer while Lovato terms herself ‘fluid.’