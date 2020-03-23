Jennifer Aniston reveals why 'Friends' was such an 'iconic' show

The successful TV show, Friends, has entertained the people of all ages with tales of love, heartbreak, financial ruin, and of course, sartorial mishaps. The hit sitcom is still winning the heart of new generation with its amazing script and cast.

Jennifer Aniston, during the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, lavished praise on the show that catapulted her to fame known as the actress won the People's Icon Award, and used the opportunity to pay homage.



If I have any claim to this world ‘icon’, it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show with an iconic cast and an iconic haircut," she said during the awards ceremony.



The 50-year-old then went on to describe Friends as "the gift of a lifetime", and listed the myriad of reasons why it became such an enduring success.

"I would not be standing up here without [Friends], without those amazing five actors, and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now," she continued. "You believed in us. You really did. And you believed in those very impossibly large apartments."



"You paved the way for everything that I’ve had a chance to do since and it feels so good, also, that I get to be back on television, where it all started. Thank you for being on this journey with me, and just – I love you guys," Aniston concluded.

The actress christened her Instagram account by posting a heartwarming selfie with her former cast-members, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

