Taylor Swift breaks silence on Kanye West phone call leak

Singer Taylor Swift has finally responded to fans after infamous phonecall with Kanye West was leaked in full on Saturday.



In 2016, the two icons clashed over lyrics Kenye West used in his song “Famous” but West claimed Taylor Swift approved them.

The Shake It Up hitmaker has denied agreeing with the stronger rapper that he could call her a 'b**ch' in his song Famous and take credit for her fame in the lyrics.

Taylor fans have branded Kim and Kanye ‘liars’ after the full version of the 4-year-old phone call between the rapper and the singer was leaked.

Now, Taylor has acknowledged the leaked phone call drama and has 'liked' several posts on American micro-blogging and social networking website, supporting the singer against the rapper.



One message on the social site liked by Taylor read: "How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it."

Another liked comment said: "Taylor told the truth mood board."

Kanye, 42, and wife Kim Kardashian, 39, claimed that the disrespectful words had been approved by Taylor - with Kim going as far to leak snippets of the singer and Kanye's conversation and labelling the blonde a 'snake'.